SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $887,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,883 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.21. 125,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

