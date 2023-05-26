SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,112 shares of company stock valued at $48,192,808. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.28. 131,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

