SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after buying an additional 32,895 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,309,000 after buying an additional 167,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BILL by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,541,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after buying an additional 354,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of BILL traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,803. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

