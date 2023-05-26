SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $950,000 Investment in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,323,000 after purchasing an additional 216,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,796,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,298,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AXS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.46. 16,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

