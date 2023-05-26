SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $976,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $177.23. 75,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.52. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

