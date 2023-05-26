SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 361,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,548. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

