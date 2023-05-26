SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 62.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 146.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,572. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day moving average of $173.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.