T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,019 shares of company stock worth $19,367,570. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.57. 2,095,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,785. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.76 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

