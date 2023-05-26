Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 975 ($12.13) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.69) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.07) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($11.07) to GBX 970 ($12.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 909 ($11.31).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Trading Up 0.8 %

TATE stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 805.50 ($10.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,236. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 647.80 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 837.50 ($10.42). The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4,741.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 797.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 768.27.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.10 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is currently 10,588.24%.

(Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.