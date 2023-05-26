Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Price Target Increased to GBX 970 by Analysts at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 940 ($11.69) to GBX 970 ($12.06) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of TATYY stock remained flat at $39.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 366. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $42.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.

