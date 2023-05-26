Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT Raised to GBX 130

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 128 ($1.59) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.63) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.42) to GBX 111 ($1.38) in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TWODF remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,779. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

