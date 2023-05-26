TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $113.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of SNX opened at $90.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $56,754.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,218.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,588. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after acquiring an additional 288,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 234,941 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

