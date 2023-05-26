TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TDK Trading Up 1.2 %

TTDKY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. 6,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. TDK has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

