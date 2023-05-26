Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

TNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of TNK stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

