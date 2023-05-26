TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Shares Acquired by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,262 shares during the quarter. TELA Bio accounts for 8.3% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 10.82% of TELA Bio worth $23,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $83,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the third quarter worth $133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $272,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TELA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 95,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,290. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.97. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 451.30% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other TELA Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 136,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,891,542 shares in the company, valued at $26,891,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

