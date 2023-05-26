Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Update

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telkonet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKOI remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,560. Telkonet has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include the Energy Management Platform, EcoSmart Products-Hardware, EcoSmart Energy Management App, and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

