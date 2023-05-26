Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.32. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 970,311 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TELL. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Tellurian Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $720.40 million, a P/E ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,814,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,182,342 shares of company stock worth $7,674,334. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

