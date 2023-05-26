Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $509.20 million and approximately $24.35 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003222 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,850,478,825,447 coins and its circulating supply is 5,869,343,467,948 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

