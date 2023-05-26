Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,155,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $142,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,932 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.25 on Friday, hitting $189.72. 23,606,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,389,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.91. The company has a market cap of $601.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

