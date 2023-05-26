Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

