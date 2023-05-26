The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Decreased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after acquiring an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,015,000 after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Shares of GS traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $328.12. 338,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,279. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.