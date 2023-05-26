The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.17. 960,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,833. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.