The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 528.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $290.40. 1,716,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,871. The company has a market capitalization of $291.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.00 and its 200 day moving average is $306.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

