The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.0 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $55.73 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $65.90.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
