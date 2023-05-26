The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $55.73 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

