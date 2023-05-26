Theta Fuel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $251.46 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00053704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,150,418,941 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

