Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247,240 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.82% of UGI worth $63,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in UGI by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in UGI by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 183,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in UGI by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,225 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UGI by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. 819,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,800. UGI Co. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.15%.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

