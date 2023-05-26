Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $52.95 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,165,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,965 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $52,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,637 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 218.5% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 964,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 661,666 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $12,225,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 362.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 447,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 846,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,328,349. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

