Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $70.48 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $70,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.47.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.93. 2,749,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

