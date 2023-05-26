Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,133 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.77% of Old Republic International worth $56,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 166.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 282,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 569,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

