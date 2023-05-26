Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,462 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.34% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $45,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $43,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. 242,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

