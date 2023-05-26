Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 976,987 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,908,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976,987 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $27,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after acquiring an additional 263,465 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,723,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Altice USA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 1,241,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

