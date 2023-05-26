Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 334,799 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,734,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334,799 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $37,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. Motco acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 583,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 149,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Flex by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,995 shares of company stock valued at $318,636. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

