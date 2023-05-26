Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Till Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $3.51 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. Till Capital has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

