Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.59. Tingo Group shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 2,823,574 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Tingo Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15.

Tingo Group Company Profile

Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

