Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Shares Up 23.8%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) shot up 23.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 262,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 190,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

