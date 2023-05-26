TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.39-$3.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.70 billion-$53.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.26 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.72-$0.75 EPS.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.31. 442,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1,316.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $200,286,000 after buying an additional 2,375,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

