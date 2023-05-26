TNC Coin (TNC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $79,328.99

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $617.11 million and approximately $79,328.99 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10633365 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $77,964.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

