Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Update

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the April 30th total of 294,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TOMDF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. 30,285,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,417,170. Todos Medical has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.04.

Todos Medical Ltd. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on the development of novel blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, and the distribution of comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening. It is also involved in the activities of breast cancer test, such as TM-B1 and TM-B2.

