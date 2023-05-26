Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.05. 774,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,908. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $69.22.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,105 shares of company stock valued at $773,444. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,264,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,119,000 after purchasing an additional 710,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

