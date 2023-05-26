Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $0.74. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 191,036 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOPS shares. Maxim Group upgraded Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Top Ships Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Top Ships Company Profile
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
