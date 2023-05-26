Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $0.74. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 191,036 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOPS shares. Maxim Group upgraded Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Top Ships Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

Top Ships Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Top Ships by 69.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

