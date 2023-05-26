TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLD. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $205.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $227.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TopBuild will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 409,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after buying an additional 318,593 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,524,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

