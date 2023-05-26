Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,601,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Stock Down 6.7 %
Trans Global Group stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 15,293,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,434,307. Trans Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.