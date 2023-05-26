Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,601,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Trans Global Group stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 15,293,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,434,307. Trans Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group, Inc engages in the production and cultivation of medicinal cannabis. It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded on April 2, 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

