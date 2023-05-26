Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Richard J. Harrison Sells 3,501 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Transcat Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Transcat stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $88.50. 37,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,164. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $676.14 million, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Transcat Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Stories

