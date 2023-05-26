Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.67). 189,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 759,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.67).

Trident Royalties Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £157.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5,400.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31.

Insider Activity

In other Trident Royalties news, insider Paul Smith bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £15,275 ($18,998.76). Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

