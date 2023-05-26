Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

