Twilio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 54,348 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical volume of 28,145 call options.

Twilio Stock Down 3.8 %

TWLO stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $787,689. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

