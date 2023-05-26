Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Sells $46,299.15 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $46,299.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,941.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $21.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

