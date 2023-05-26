UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $206.28 and last traded at $206.28. 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.18.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.39.

Institutional Trading of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.84% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

