UBS Group Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $75.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $70.86 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

