Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.70-$25.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-$11.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.09 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $545.76.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 12.3 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $59.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $522.33 and its 200 day moving average is $498.37. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $205,146,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 224.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,820,000 after buying an additional 146,923 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

